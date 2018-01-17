CTSAMM to investigate truce violations in Jonglei

The body in-charge of monitoring ceasefire violations in the country said it will launch full investigations into allegations of truce violations in Jonglei state.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAMM said it received allegations regarding ongoing hostilities in some areas where SPLA administrative convoy was reported to have used.

“On the 3rd of January 2018, the CTSAMM were informed by the SPLA of the movement of administrative convoys intending to travel through areas of northern Jonglei State,” CTSAMM said in a statement.

“Subsequently on the 13th of January 2018, CTSAMM received allegations regarding ongoing hostilities in the area where the administrative convoy was said to be.”

This followed a tour by the First Vice President in areas within Jonglei and parts of former Unity state.

On Tuesday, Eye Radio reported clashes between civilians along state borders in Bieh upon the visit of Taban Deng.

Bieh state member of parliament said the motive of the fighting is unclear, but some of the inhabitants are reportedly opposed to the visit.

On Tuesday, the Former Detainees called on CTSAMM to investigate any violation as soon as they are reported and not wait for days, weeks or even months before doing so.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism said it launched an investigation in this area to ascertain whether a violation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities has taken place.

It said its monitors are “currently visiting Yuai and Akobo; and intends to also visit other areas in the vicinity of northern Jonglei”.

The body said it will thereafter report its findings.