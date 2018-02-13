CTSAMM to investigate CoH violations in Latjor

The Ceasefire Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAMM, said it will send an investigation team to Latjor state where the cessation of hostilities agreement was reportedly violated on Sunday.

On Monday, nine opposition groups boycotted the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, demonstrating against alleged attack by government forces on their position in Nasir.

But government representatives at the peace talks denied the attack and made counter claims that the government had nothing to do with the clashes, saying the fighting was between the opposition and armed civilians.

“The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) is to send a monitoring and verification team to Nassir in the next 24hrs to conduct an initial investigation into violence that has taken place over the weekend,” read a statement by the monitoring body.

CTSAMM said it has also requested assistance from the IGAD and other stakeholders in mediating between the two sides over a number of alleged violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed just before Christmas.

On Tuesday morning, Eye Radio reporters in Addis Ababa said the opposition groups have returned to the negotiating table after holding a closed-door meeting.