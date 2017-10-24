CTSAMM says fighting ‘significantly’ lessens

The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism says fighting has significantly lessened across the country.

The Chairman of the monitoring body, Molla Haillemariam, said most places are calm except for some few areas including parts of former Jonglei and Unity states.

“The general security situation fighting has lessened significantly due to different reasons,” he said.

“However, fighting continues to take place in Upper Nile specifically Pagak, Northern Jonglei in Waat and skirmishes in Southern Unity in the Leer area.”

The fighting is worsening the humanitarian situation in the areas, he added.

“This fighting has exaggerated the humanitarian situation in these areas. We observed wide spread occurrence of rape and criminality including looting and killing in different areas of the country.”

CTSAMM conducted a number of patrols including 15 Long Duration Patrols and monitoring missions and drafted violation report involving alleged violations of the Peace Agreement monitoring report and patrol report regarding Pagak, Molla added.