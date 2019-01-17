CTSAM-VM denied access to probe Kisaro killings

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM – says security forces have denied it access to investigate the incident of killings in Gorom early this month.

The Chairman – Maj. Gen. Desta Abiche said this in Juba on Wednesday during the 7th Meeting of the CTSAM-VM technical committee.

“CTSAMM attempted to visit Gorom to complete the investigation on the reported incident, but were denied access by NSS at the Luri checkpoint.”

Two weeks ago, 19 people were killed by armed men in Kisaro area, approximately 20 kilometers west of Juba.

Eight others were wounded when the armed men raided the area. The incident took place in undisclosed remote village situated between Gorom and Wunduruba.

The army spokesperson – Major General Lul Ruai – blamed the attack on the National Salvation Front, led by Thomas Cirilo.

He also called on the ceasefire monitor, CTSAM-VM to investigate the incident. The opposition group has not commented on the matter.

Abiche also said insecurity in Yei is a challenge facing the revitalized peace agreement. . “In Yei, the situation remains complicated, and it is a big challenge. There were lack of disengagement of forces in close proximity and budgetary constraints.”

The other challenge he said has been violation of the ceasefire between SSPDF and NAS.

“Fighting was reported between SSPDF and the NAS forces of Thomas Cirilo on January 8th. There were also movement of forces without authorisation by SSPDF from Juba to Yei on January 12th,” Mr Biche said.

The SSPDF and the national security service are yet to comment on the matter.