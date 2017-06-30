CTSAMM hands over $100,000 to the late Alfadil’s family

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism has given 103,000 US Dollars to support the family of the late Lt. Col Alfadil Meil Issa who was killed in Wau last year.

Lt. Col Meil was a member of the Monitoring and Verification Team of CTSAMM.

CTSAMM Chief of Staff, Thresa Burnes said the monitoring body stands with the family of the deceased and appreciates the achievements of Col. Alfadil while in Wau.

“He was very outstanding part of the SPLM-IO, he was working in Wau. he did an outstanding job with the team, he was able to manage all their missions with no fail,” said Burnes.

“On behalf of CTSAMM, we would like to pass on what we did today we had a ceremony to take care of the family. We gave a cheque to the family to support them and show them that we appreciate all the work that their member of family provided to CTSAMM, on behalf of CTSAMM we would like to thank his family for all the support,” she said.

CTSAMM said it hopes to apprehend the people behind Alfadil’s death and hold them accountable.

CTSAMM was established following the signing of the Agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the country in August 2015.

CTSAMM is responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between the peace partners in the conflict and also oversee the transitional security arrangements.

Its liaison officers monitor areas of conflict, to assess violations of the permanent ceasefire and report findings to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.