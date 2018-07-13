CSOs echo oppositions’ Entebbe Proposal demands

Civil society groups have also rejected the Entebbe proposal expanding seats at the cabinet and transitional legislature.

The proposal was submitted to the parties by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Sudanese counterpart Omar Al-Bashir last Friday in Entebbe.

According to the document, there will be 550 MPs and 45 ministers.

“We said no; this is a very huge government and what the citizens want now are services delivery, but not accommodating personalities,” Biel Boutros, a civil society leader told Eye Radio.

Mr Biel said they also opposed the proposal because it would mean establishment of huge government that would be unable to deliver the badly needed services to the people:

“The citizens are really suffering. They are in a critical situation where the question is not how many to be accommodated, but eh question is what services to be delivered to the people.”

Following the submission, the opposition parties rejected it saying it was the government’s previous positions.

As a result, the government official spokesperson, Michael Makuei, said the talks have been extended to early next week also to give the parties time to strike a deal.

“The extension is actually simply because one; the document is not ready, two; president Al-Bashir has an official abroad visit,” he said.

On the other hand, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan has traveled to Kampala to meet the President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda over the peace deal.