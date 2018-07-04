US criticizes move to extend gov’t term

The US Ambassador to South Sudan says any attempt by the government to unilaterally extend its term through parliament or other means will not lead to a lasting peace in the country.

On Tuesday, the chairperson of information committee at the transitional parliament, Paul Yoane – said the parliament was debating a constitutional amendment bill which would extend the term of the government for 3 years more.

Ambassador Tom Hushek says South Sudanese needs peace so that they can freely exercise their democratic rights to elect their leaders.

“The short cut for unilateral efforts by the government to extend its term in the office by legislative or military means or be a premature elections, will not lead to a lasting peace or be recognized as legitimate by the world or by the people of South Sudan,” he said.

Ambassador Hushek was speaking to diplomats and government representatives during the US 242nd Independence Day celebration at his residence in Juba on Tuesday night.

“The government by the people means that all citizens have the opportunity to exercise their duties as a citizens and to participate in a free and fair elections,” he added.

The US diplomat added that a lasting peace can only be achieved when there is free press and active civil society in the country.