Crackdown launched on private clinics in Juba

Jubek State Ministry of Health and the Juba City Council have launched a crackdown on private health centers operating without legal documents.

The documents include the license of operation and registration details for health personnel.

The Mayor of Juba Town, Stephen Wani, said any facility found without required documents will be closed down.

Several clinics were closed down on Tuesday in areas of Munuki, Kator, and Juba.

“It is well confirmed that so many medical facilities are working without any documents completely; whether it is public health documents or registration certificates, without going into the details of the drugs,” Mr. Wani said.

He added that the exercise will continue in other parts of the town.

“Our technocrats have to continue from now and onwards. If it comes to the level that we have to close all the medical facilities in Juba, we have to do so to rescue our people,” Mr. Wani said.

‘Our people are in the mercy of God’

The Mayor revealed that it has been discovered that some health facilities are operating with the aim of making money rather than providing the required services to the people.

“This is really very dangerous and our people are in the mercy of God,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Health in Jubek State, Dr. James Jada, said the move is aimed at stopping malpractices in the health sector.

“It is an opportunity to expose some of the malpractice that has been taking place in the private health sector in the clinics and pharmacies,” Dr. Jada told the media.

He said the owners of health facilities who are not possessing legal documents will be punished.