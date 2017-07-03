Court-martial judges tour Terrain hotel

The Acting SPLA Spokesperson says the fourth trial of the suspects accused of carrying out an attack on Terrain Hotel in Juba will take place tomorrow [Tuesday].

This comes after the members of the court-martial visited the hotel this morning to find more evidence on the case.

Last month, the judge of the court martial decided to adjourn the last hearing to give more time for the prosecution team to provide more evidence.

Both the prosecution and the defense teams agreed to visit the scene of the incidents at Terrain, a day before the next hearing.

Colonel Santo Domic says the visit will give clear evidence on what exactly happened on during the incident.

He says the court martial can now judge based on has been found on the ground.

“All the court members have visited Terrain [Hotel] this morning, and they have actually understood on all the allegations that have been actually reported by the victims, regarding the destruction of other related items within the Hotel. This is going to give the court visualization of the complains that has been by the complaints,” Domic said.

The Manager of the Terrain Hotel, Mike Woodward, said justice must prevail and those who committed any crime there must be held accountable.

“I would like justice, obviously because if you do something wrong, you need to go to prison. I would like compensation because if you steal people’s things, you need to pay it back. I would also like it to serve as some kind of lessons for people in the future so that they will not do anything like these again,” Woodward said.

“I can tell you that today, all of the court came on a trip to the compound and we showed them around, we narrated what happened and we showed them the damage to the compound so that they can understand exactly what went wrong,” he said.

The court hearing that will be conducted tomorrow [Tuesday] will be the fourth after the complainants asked for 14 days to get more evidence.