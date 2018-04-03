Court case filed against two officials accused of corruption

The case involving the alleged misappropriation of 3.5 million pounds by senior officials at Ministry of General Education and Instruction has been presented to the court, according to the Acting Secretary General of the Examinations Council.

In February, the Minister of General Education suspended two officials after it was discovered that over 3 million South Sudanese Pounds disappeared from the Ministry.

The former Secretary General of the National Examination Council, Lul Ruai, and the Controller of Accounts, Abraham Mayom, were accused by the ministry for mismanaging these funds.

According to the Acting Secretary General of Examination Council, Simon Nyok Deng, the issue is now a court matter.

“The case already in court it would be infringement on the law to talk about things that are in court,” he told Eye Radio.

The suspension of the two officials was issued a decree by the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Deng Deng Hoc.

It stated that Mr. Lul received 22,616 dollars from a Ugandan company that recently supplied the ministry with examination materials, an act which constitutes a kick-back.

However, it did not clarified how Abraham Mayom was involved, but it said he returned 1.75 million pounds after an internal meeting appealing to both men to return the money.

The order added that Mr. Lul refused to return the funds he was accused of having mismanaged.

Mr Lul Ruai dismissed the claims.

His colleague Abraham Mayom admitted that he took part in misusing the examinations money.

But he said he paid what he had stolen and was surprised when he was suspended.