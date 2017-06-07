Council of States to summon Dr. Riek Gai, Louise Lobong

The national Minister of Health and the Governor of Kapoeta have been summoned over the death of 15 children in vaccination campaign last month, a Member of Council of States has said.

Mary Ayen says the decision to summon Minister Dr. Riek Gai Kok, and Governor Louis Lobong Lojore followed a motion she moved seeking explanation about the deaths.

Over the weekend, the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee said many children were injected using a single syringe.

The committee said this led to contamination, which resulted in death.

Honorable Ayen has described this as a tragedy.

“We came across the tragedy of the death of the 15 children last week. That is why yesterday there was an urgent meeting where the leadership of the Council states, the meeting was chaired by the speaker of the council of state, Bol Chan and they resolve that yes the motion should be adopted by the two officials, the national minister of health and the governor of Kapoeta be summoned according to the mandate of the council of state under the conduct of business of regulation”.

Ms. Ayen says her motion was adopted by the Council of States yesterday.

She said the resolution would be passed to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to notify the Minister of Health, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, and the Kapoeta State Governor, Louis Lobong Lojore to appear before the MPs.