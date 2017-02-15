Council of States loses 180,000 pounds to theft

More than 180,000 South Sudanese pounds have been stolen from the Council of States, an official has said.

Michael Losike, Deputy Chairperson for Communication, says the amount was part of 2 million pounds that had been set aside to cover expenses the office would incur during the visit of a delegation of Sudanese Council of States last week.

Mr Losike told Eye Radio the money was used and “the rest remained there in the safe”.

A percentage of the 180,000 pounds was for salaries for “some of people who did not take their December salary”.

“This money was taken and we don’t know those people who stole the money, because they were targeting three areas: the safes in the offices of the speaker, his deputy, and accountant. They were coming here based on classification of the areas that they wanted to go and check. But up to know the truth is not known,” Mr Locike told Eye Radio.

Losike stated that they discovered that the money was missing from the accounts office on Sunday.

Two policemen were arrested in connection with the incident.

The unnamed suspects were on night duty when the money was stolen from the safe.

He said the two policemen pretended to have been poisoned that night when the money was stolen, but medical tests turned out to be negative.

Mr. Losike also said different sections within the council are still being investigated.

This is not the first time cash has been stolen from the premises of the Council of States. In August last year, hundreds of thousands of pounds was stolen from the premises.