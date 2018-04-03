Council of States approves change of Imatong to Torit State

Imatong state has formerly changed its name to Torit state.

This is after the Council of States approved a request of the state legislators to have the former Eastern Equatoria state use the state capital’s name.

According to Governor Tobiolo Alberio, the name change was also as a demand by the people of Imatong.

He told a public rally on Tuesday that the change should help forge peace rather than division in Torit state.

“The Council of States has considered your request and they have approved from today onward the name of our state is Torit state, with its capital in Torit town, and with this I declare that Torit state is the name of our state,” said Mr Tobiolo.

In February, members of Imatong legislative assembly endorsed the proposal to change the state name from Imatong to Torit.

The motion was tabled and passed by the parliamentarians.

The MPs claim that the name Imatong – which is derived from a minority ethnic group in the state – does not symbolize unity among state communities.