UN coordinator shocked by killing of aid workers in Wau

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan has said he is shocked and outraged by the death of three aid workers who were killed in Wau town during the recent violence.

The deceased, all South Sudanese nationals, were employees of the World Food Program.

In a statement, Eugene Owusu said the three porters were killed while on their way to a warehouse amidst security operations in Wau town last week.

Mr. Owusu said he learned about the incident on Friday, just less than one week after he had called for an end to all attacks against aid workers in the country.

UN estimates that the deaths bring the number of aid workers killed in South Sudan to about 14 since the beginning of 2017, compared to 24 last year.

In a separate note, the humanitarian coordinator said 60 humanitarian workers have relocated from multiple locations in Jonglei over the weekend due to intensified conflict in Waat and Walgak areas.

Mr. Owusu has called on all parties to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and ensure the proportionality of their actions.