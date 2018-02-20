Continental conference on food security commences in Sudan

The Food and Agriculture Organization is holding a continental conference on food security.

The five-day conference commenced in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday.

It has drawn FAO senior officers, ministers and other high-level delegates from FAO Member States, partners, and representatives of the civil society.

The participants are expected to chart a new path for agricultural development, food and nutrition security in Africa for the next 2 years.

It is being held under the theme: “Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Food Systems in Africa: Improving the means of Production and the Creation of Decent and Attractive Employment for Youth.”

The agricultural conference also aims to examine the state of food and agriculture on the continent, as well as the future prospects and emerging issues within the sector,

The forum will also discuss climate change and its impact on the work and activities of FAO, and building resilience to address extreme vulnerability of Africa’s agriculture and rural livelihoods.

The FAO Regional Conference for Africa is held once every two years, in the years in which the FAO General Conference does not meet in regular session.