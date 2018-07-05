Consultation on security arrangements concluded in Khartoum

The mediators of the Khartoum Declaration Agreement have concluded the consultation on security arrangements with the parties.

Last week, the parties signed the ceasefire deal, whereby they committed themselves to a permanent ceasefire.

They also pledged to finalize a deal on the pending issues in the governance chapter of the IGAD bridging proposal of the peace agreement.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Information told Eye Radio that the government delegation has met with the Minister of Defense of Sudan to discuss security issues.

On Thursday all the parties to Khartoum peace agreement will get the final draft proposal of security arrangements from the mediators.

“We scratched out all the other outstanding issues and after good discussions it was agreed that…we will get the final draft and hopefully this final draft will be the document that we will sign,” said Michael Makuei.

According to the parties the four key areas of disagreement on the security arrangements are determination of demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment.

Other contentious issues are the time-frame for unification of forces and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.