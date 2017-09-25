Construction of Yei-Kaya highway begins next month

The Government of Uganda and South Sudan have agreed to begin construction of the Yei-Kaya highway next month, the minister of physical infrastructure and housing in Yei River State has said.

Yei-Kaya Road is a major trade route, connecting South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The Government of Uganda through its ministry of works and roads accepted to upgrade the Yei-Kaya road, a stretch of about 79 kilometers,” Jacob Aligo told Eye Radio on Monday.

He said a team of engineers from Uganda assessed the condition of the road last week, ahead of the construction works.

“We had three Ugandan engineers who drove from Kaya up to Yei on a site visit on what is needed to be done,” Mr Aligo added.

Apart from Yei-Kaya road, the Juba-Nimule road is another highway that connects South Sudan to its neighbors.

“This road [Yei- Kaya] is very important and if this road is developed, it can support the Nimule Highway because the heavy traffic on that road is endangering the durability,” he stressed.