Constitutional post holders, SPLA warned against obstructing disarmament

The Governor of Gogrial has warned constitutional post holders and the SPLA leadership against obstruction of the ongoing disarmament exercise

in the state.

In July President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in Gogrial, Wau, Aweil East, and some parts of Tonj.

It is not clear why the president made the move; however, the areas have been witnessing communal violence.

The four states started disarming civilians in a bid to stabilize the areas.

Gogrial governor Victor Atem Atem said some individuals are using their powers to disrupt the exercise.

“No one, whether members of parliament in Juba, generals in the SPLA organized forces, community leaders interfering with the policies or obstructing the disarmament as it used to happen,” he said.

Mr Atem called on the state assembly to give full orders to the SPLA to disarm people with unauthorized arms.

“Any obstruction of the disarmament by anybody whatever rank and file, whatever political post you are holding immediately you are testing the power of the state of emergency and the law will not allow you,” he said.

For her part, the speaker of Gogrial assembly, Atong Manyual Lual, welcomed disarmament initiative asserting that assembly members are in the support of the process.

“Priorities set by state assembly; number one is peace and reconciliation among conflict-affected communities, security and supporting the state of emergency,” she said.

Communal conflict in Gogrial areas has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands.