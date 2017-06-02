US congressmen call for upholding rule of law and an end to violence

Two members of US Congress say they hope the trial of soldiers suspected of committing crimes at Terrain hotel during the 2016 violence will bring about reforms needed within the SPLA.

Last week, the accused soldiers appeared before a military court in Juba.

The hearing was later adjourned because the presiding judge said some evidences were missing.

US Congressmen and Congresswoman, Christopher H. Smith and Karen Brass met with the SPLA Chief of Defense Forces and President Salva Kiir on Thursday.

“We know that the trial has begun, we hope that trial will have chilling effect on gross misdeeds on the part of the SPLA military,” Christopher H. Smith, a member of Sub-committee on Africa Affairs in the US House of Representatives said.

Mr. Smith told the press in Juba that they got assurances from President Kiir and General James Ajonga that indiscipline and crimes committed by soldiers will be dealt with.

“We have got that assurance from the new Chief of Staff, we have got that from Salva Kiir that there will be zero tolerance and there has to be,” he added.

The congressman said executing justice and upholding the rule of law will be a huge step towards showing the seriousness of the government and the army in promoting human rights in the country.

He holding accountable soldiers who have committed crimes should go along with ending the violence across the country.

“We do get the sense. I do that there is a genuine commitment picking on the part of the SPLA military leadership. I hope that the words and the deeds match each other to go forward and really end this war and to do it quickly,” he further said.

Last week, the President of the Military Court, Brigadier General Knight Briano, said the next hearing of accused soldiers will resume on the 6th of June.

In November last year, a committee formed by the government to investigate the Terrain incident said witnesses testified about killing, rape, torture, and looting.

The fact-finding committee obtained oral and written interviews from victims and suspects of the Terrain attack in order to make its conclusion.

The chairperson of the committee, Matison Otoromoi, said they found evidence of rape of aid workers, killing of a journalist and looting of properties at the crime scene.

In its findings, the committee said these acts were committed by ‘lone’ undisciplined members of government soldiers.