Conflict-related abuses top human rights violations in S. Sudan

A new report by the Human Rights Commission has identified conflict-related as the most serious human rights violations in the country.

These include extrajudicial killings, torture, rape, mass displacement, arbitrary arrest and detention.

The report – which covers the period of July 2016 to June 2017 – shows that these crimes were committed by government security forces, opposition, and pro-government militia groups.

Some of these violations were meted out against civilians in major towns, including Yei, Wau, Raja and Juba in which over 100 rape cases were recorded in the 11-month period.

The sixth annual report also documents abuses against journalists, human rights defenders, and members of civil society organizations.

These include intimidation and government restriction of freedoms of privacy, speech, press and association.

It noted that violations amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The South Sudan Human Rights Commission report teams headed by the acting chairman, Nyuol Justin Yaac, recommended that the government take all necessary measures to ensure that fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in the constitution are fully respected and implemented.