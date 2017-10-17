Conflict, climate change biggest threats to food security

Conflict and climate change still remain the biggest challenges on food security in South Sudan, according to the Minister of Agriculture.

Onyoti Adigo pointed out that these are accompanied by the economic crisis, which has led to the high poverty level.

He added that hunger has forced many South Sudanese to flee the country and seek refuge in neighboring countries and abroad.

“There are a lot of challenges we are facing; on top of this is to bring peace to this country,” said Onyoti.

“Another biggest challenge to food security is climate change and its effects on agriculture in which the future of the poor farmers is threatened.”

Mr. Adigo said the only solution is to have lasting peace in the country and put efforts to mitigate effects of climate change.

He also urged women and the youth to be actively engaged in food production, agriculture, and agribusiness.

Mr. Adigo said it is an obligation to make food available, accessible and affordable to all South Sudanese.

“All the farmers have the power to feed their community and the country at large but they are too often affected by lack of resources.”

Mr. Adigo was speaking at an event marking the World Food Day under the theme: “change the future of migration, invest in food security and rural development.”