UN to conclude investigations on Ghanaian police

An independent investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation by Ghanaian peacekeepers in Wau is being concluded, says the head of the UN Mission in the country.

The Ghanaian police unit was withdrawn from Wau in February after a preliminary investigation found out that the force was engaging in transactional sex with women at the POC site.

UNMISS said the investigation was launched after complaints reached its headquarters in Juba.

The allegation sparked public outcry, coupled with protests by women and civil society activists in Wau.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on UNMISS to return the 46 police unit to Wau so that they are investigated from there.

UNMISS head David Shearer said an independent investigation was launched by the UN office for internal oversight.

“That investigation is being concluded now. We have not received the investigations yet,” said David Shearer.

“We understand as per the way this works, that it will be shared with the government of Ghana because they are Ghanaian forces that were involved.”

Mr Shearer said it will be made public as soon as it is concluded.