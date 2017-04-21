UN concerned of worsening humanitarian situation in Wau

The Head of Office for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the situation of IDPs in Wau State is worsening.

Ian Ridley made the statement during his visit in the area on Wednesday.

He also said the security situation for aid workers has worsened.

Mr Ian told Eye Radio that that the UN is working to ensure that the displaced people get the assistance that they require.

“We are very concern about the deteriorating situation in Wau, the increasing needs and of course the security for the humanitarian workers,” Mr. Ian said.

“We have come here to discuss with the authorities, to make sure that we can have the security for our staffs and our suppliers because we need to increase the humanitarian assistance we are giving to main needed people,” he said.

Mr. Ian was accompanied by the Country Director of the World Food Program, Joyce Kanyangwa Luma.

Yesterday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Eugene Owusu, said some 17,000 have been displaced in Wau by recent clashes in the area.

Mr. Ian’s visit and remarks comes more than a week after clashes between the SPLA and anti-government groups in different parts of the state.

Mr Owusu called for an end to violence.