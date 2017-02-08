UN concerned about Kajo-keji violence

A UN special advisor has said he is concerned by what he calls continued violence in South Sudan.

In a statement, Adama Dieng says he is particularly “alarmed” about the situation in Kajo-Keji in Yei River state, where he says civilians have continued to flee their homes in fear of increased violence.

Similar concerns have been expressed by the Diocese of Episcopal Church of South Sudan in the area.

Mr Adam, who advises the UN Secretary General on preventing targeted killings, said freedom of movement of residents has reportedly been limited, because armed groups prevent the use of major roads.

“President Salva Kiir has made a commitment to end the violence and bring about peace, yet we still see ongoing clashes, and the risk that mass atrocities will be committed remains ever-present,” said the Special Adviser.

Mr. Dieng says this has forced those fleeing to Uganda to travel through the bushes, often without access to food and water.

“If South Sudan is to achieve peace,” he continued, “all belligerents must urgently cease hostilities and invest in the peace process to settle their differences, before the territorial fragmentation and destruction of the social fabric of this young country become irreversible.”

But on Monday, the President told the people of Yei that there would be peace in the state soon.

He said sessions of the national dialogue will start in March, when the both the National Assembly and the Council of States resume sittings.