Companies warned against producing jerseys with SSFA logo

The South Sudan Football Association has threatened to take legal action against companies producing jerseys bearing logos of the association.

The SSFA, which is the governing body of football in South Sudan, was established in 2011.

Anthony John, the secretary of the association, said they have realized there are companies within and outside the country that are printing search jerseys.

“There are so many companies that are producing jerseys with the logo of the SSFA without even our permission,” he said.

Mr John said the SSFA only recognizes the AMS clothing as the only legal designing and printing company that use the association’s logo.

“We are warning all those companies that are doing this to stop as from the date of this announcement,” he warned.

“If we get any company using the logo of SSFA without any permission, we are going to take legal action against them.”