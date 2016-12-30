Community petitions governor over deadly raid – Jonglei

Jalle Community, in Jonglei, has presented a petition to the State Governor over attacks, cattle raiding and child abduction, says Bor North County Member of Parliament in the state Legisilative Assembly.

Kual Bol says the community is concerned that the state government failed to protect civilians when they were attacked.

He told Eye Radio that the community has urged Jonglei state government to help recover the stolen cattle and return the abducted children.

“They asked the government to bring back the cattle which were looted about 12,000 heads. And then they asked the government also to bring the abducted children, they are about five children,” he said.

Mr. Bol added that they also asked the government to compensate the relatives of those who were killed during the raid.

“So the government is trying to calm the community and promise that these cattle which have been raided will be brought back to the owners; this is the response from the governor of Jonglei State.”

Earlier this month, Jonglei State Minister of Information said eight people were killed in the attack on Jalle in Bor North County.

He said the attackers also raided a cattle camp, wounded five people and abducted two children.