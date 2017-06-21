Community leaders meet in Pajok town after violence in March

A peace conference is being held in Pajok in Imatong State, where the SPLA clashed with opposition forces in March.

According to the SPLA, 18 people were killed and many displaced from their homes into neighboring Uganda.

The two-day meeting began on Wednesday [today], and it is attended by a team from the state government and representatives of UNMISS.

The conference is aimed at discussing differences that led to the emergence of opposition elements, leading to the clash with the SPLA two months ago.

It is being attended by members of the national and state parliaments as well as state government ministers.

The conference was partly organized by civil society groups in the state.

“The objective of coming here is to bring all the leadership of Acholi to analyze the issues facing Acholi, and how these issues threatening the unity of Acholi can be addressed,” said Charles Okulu, the Chairperson of the Civil Society Network in Imatong State.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 6,000 fled to Uganda after the clashes in Pajok in March.