Community in Jonglei forces commissioner to resign

A community in Jonglei State has forced their county commissioner to resign after it expressed disapproval of his appointment.

Akech Dengdit was appointed commissioner of Duk Padiet last month in a gubernatorial decree.

Before this position, he was the state minister of information.

But his community rejected him, describing Akech as a symbol of disunity.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, Dengdit said his resignation is with the reference to Hol Community meeting held for 10 days in Bor town, denouncing his leadership.

“I am aware of the level of consciousness and standard of the citizenry of our people and as a result I am hereby resigning in respect of the community popular decision of sharing power among the four sections of Hol; Angaach, Pathel, Nyiel and Duor,” read the letter.

Jonglei state Secretary-General Benjamin Lam confirmed the resignation.

“He resigned because of community pressure. He left the county and he got a position with the state government,” he said.

Dengdit became the county commissioner last month in a reshuffle.

He is now serving as advisor to Governor Philip Aguer on youth affairs.