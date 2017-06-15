Report incidents of arrest over opinions, Angelo Beda says

The co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee, Angelo Beda, says the body has set up a website for reporting any incidents of arrest by the security during the process.

Mr. Beda says the President has ordered the security forces not to arrest anyone for giving opinions about how to resolve the conflict in the country.

“This national dialogue is to provide a forum in which the security is ordered by the president not to arrest anybody. I was there. The security, even if you said what, you are not to arrest anybody concerning this fact,” he said.

He spoke in Juba on Wednesday at a consultative workshop on the implementation of the peace agreement.

“We have created a website; we ask that if you see such a thing anywhere, report it to us. Report it to us because we have to discuss really serious things. We want to mobilize people to discuss, and then first we want this war, the fight to stop – because these are our daughters and children, we want them to stop and come to tell us – let us find out – what should we do to resolve it,” said Beda.

The workshop was organized by the Civil Society Taskforce on the Implementation of the Peace Agreement.

President Salva Kiir initiated the dialogue last year, saying it would help restore lasting peace and reconcile the people.