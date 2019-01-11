Committee to present findings on the death of 19 people in Juba

The committee formed by Jubek lawmakers to assess the aftermath of the recent killing west of Juba says it will present its findings at the state legislature on Monday.

Nearly two weeks ago, 19 people were killed and eight others wounded when a group of armed men raided Kisaro area.

Early this week, Jubek MPs held an extraordinary and formed a three-member fact-finding committee to investigate into the matter.

The chairperson of the information committee at the state legislature, Emmanuel Joseph Kiri told Eye Radio that the committee will present the finding on Monday.

“We are raising a motion on this issue on Monday because they are reporting their finding to the house.”

Honorable Kiri said the committee received testimonies from witnesses, chiefs and local authorities in the area.

“The committee went and brought the facts from the witness, the chiefs, and even the local authorities from the area.”

The South Sudan Defense Forces and the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo had traded accusations over the attack.