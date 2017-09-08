Committee finalizing Jonglei, Terekeka and Buma investigation

A committee that has been task to investigate the conflicts and killing of civilians around Jonglei, Terekeka and Buma states is finalizing its report, the Spokesperson of the first Vice President said.

In May this year, at least 30 people were killed in multiple ambushes along Juba-Bor road.

There have also been inter-communal conflicts among communities in the three states.

A committee was formed by the Council Ministers and chaired the first Vice President Taban Deng Gai to investigate the incidents.

The committee comprised of the Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior, Minister of National Security, Minister of Information and the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Labor among others.

On Tuesday, the governor of Jonglei, Philip Aguer said findings of the investigation should be released in order to hold perpetrators accountable.

“The committee that has been in task to investigate the allegation as well as the incident that has happened along the road between Juba and Bor is finalizing its reports after they came back from Terekeka,” Chuol Lam said.

He said the report will be presented to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai soon.

A conference among Jonglei, Terekeka and Buma states will be convened later this year, he Lam added.

Early this year, a peace conference to address inter-communal conflict between Jonglei and Buma states was postponed.

The three states have been trading accusations over roadside attacks, cattle raids, and child abduction.

The UNMISS-backed peace initiative was meant to address clashes -especially between Jonglei and Buma where several people have been killed, cattle raided and children abducted.