CoH agreement stakeholders should learn from CPA- activists

On the occasion of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, CPA anniversary on Tuesday, two civil society activists called for strict adherence to the cessation of hostilities agreement in South Sudan.

The activists said the goodwill to implement the ceasefire between the SPLA and the Sudan Armed Forces a decade ago, are lessons that can be replicated in the current situation.

Two years after the independence, South Sudan was engulfed in yet another war.

For the last four years, new agreements to advance peace, security and reforms in the system of governance were signed.

However, the violence has not ended.

“South Sudan needs to learn how to cease hostilities because it was cessation of hostilities by the time that was successful that made the CPA succeed,” said Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, CEPO.

Last month, the Transitional Government of National Unity, the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar, the Former Detainees and other estranged groups signed a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

But both the government and the opposition groups have reported several violations since the signing.

“Our leaders in the government and the opposition armed groups should cease hostilities and demonstrate the same way and get down to the grassroots and get back to our South Sudan CPA,” added Mr. Yakani.

Popularize the Cessation of Hostilities agreement

Meanwhile, a member of the Civil Society Task Force, Rajab Muhandis called on stakeholders to “disseminate and popularize” the Cessation of Hostilities agreement at all levels just the same way the CPA was done:

“The leadership of the country and the opposition forces need to reach out to their constituency to let the people understand the content of the agreement and then own the agreement and support its implementation.”

Mr. Muhandis made the call as the First Vice President is touring some states to create awareness on deal that was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in Dec, 2017.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement was signed in 2005, exactly on this day, by the SPLM/SPLA and the Government of the Sudan.

The deal was reached after continuous negotiations between May 2002 and December 2004, in Karen, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and Naivasha, in Kenya.

The signing ended the 21 years of armed struggle against the Khartoum regime as the two regions refrained from fighting to allow for its implementation.

It then set the path for self-determination for the South in which South Sudanese voted for independence in 2011.

Prior to 2011, South Sudan revised the CPA era constitution by adopting a new Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, but with most provisions still remaining.