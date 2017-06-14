Clerics urge donors to escalate support for refugees

The South Sudan Council of Churches says South Sudanese refugees in Uganda do not have sufficient food to feed their families in the camps.

Church leaders who visited the camp this month are pleading with members of the international community to honor their pledges for the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The church leaders who paid the solidarity visit to refugee camps in Uganda include the metropolitan Archbishop of the of Juba Paulino Lokudu Loro, the Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Sudan, Daniel Deng Bul and the presiding Bishop of the African Inland Church, Dr. Arkangelo Wani Lemi.

In a statement, issued after the visit, they said most of the families in the camps struggle to provide food for their families.

They saidthat the children have no access to education and there are inadequate health facilities.

The refugees narrated to them stories that the clerics say were “heart-breaking.”

The church leaders also called on the warring parties to put an end to the conflict and immediately implement the cessation of hostilities agreement, adding that political leaders should put the interest of the suffering people above all theirs.

The Bishops urges the international community and the regional leaders to do what is possible within the powers to end the conflict and restore peace in South Sudan.