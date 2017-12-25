Clerics call for genuine dialogue

Religious have called for tolerance and an end to violence as South Sudanese mark Christmas across the country.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba says South Sudanese should encourage dialogue that aims at bringing about genuine peace.

Archbishop Paulino Lokudu said ending the violence requires honesty and integrity.

He said true forgiveness, healing, and reconciliation can restore peace in the country.

“The genuine peace which we know very well is not opposing and fighting ourselves; it is not a beautiful cover up which conceals our deep conflicts and divisions. To live in peace with one another is a daily commitment,” Bishop Lokudu said.



The archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Daniel Deng Bul says despite the economic hardship and insecurity of the last years, people should continue to foster peace.

He urges people displaced by the conflict not to lose hope.

“We know that we are going to have Christmas with no money, our economy is down, and the country is still in crisis. And although we have our brothers and sisters in the refugee camps, I want to tell them that you must always have hope that one day God is going to bring you back,” Bishop Deng said.

Yesterday, the Presidential Advisor for Islamic Affairs called on Christians to use the Christmas season to pray for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Sheikh Juma Saed urged religious leaders in the various churches to include messages of reconciliation and forgiveness in their sermons.

In March this year, the clerics called for peace, justice, forgiveness, genuine dialogue, good governance, security, rule of law across the country.

They also called for an end to raping, torture, arbitrary arrests, corruption, and tribalism.