Clashes in Pajok leave 18 people dead -SPLA

Fighting over the weekend in Pajok Payam in Imatong State has left 18 people dead, according to the army.

The SPLA says those killed were as a result of clashes between the army with an armed group in Magwi County.

The deputy SPLA spokesperson, Colonel Santo Domic says some armed men entered the area and looted civilian’s properties on Saturday.

He says the army responded by sending more forces to the area on Monday. At the time, state officials could not speak about the incident.

Colonel Domic says some civilians have been killed and others displaced during the incident. When contacted by Eye Radio, state officials declined to comment.