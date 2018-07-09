Four civilians killed in Amadi state

Amadi State Information Minister says four people have been confirmed dead in this morning’s roadside ambush in the state.

John Obote told Eye Radio that a land-cruiser traveling along the Lui – Mundri road was attacked by armed men.

He said three people were also wounded in the incident on the passenger vehicle.

Mr. Obote said those wounded include; a woman, a driver and a 12 years old boy.

The attack took place 7 miles away from Mundri town.

“It was a business car, a land-cruiser which was coming from Juba, and when it reached a place called Lui, they fell into an ambush. As I’m standing here, there are four dead bodies of men. Those who are wounded include a woman, a driver and 12 years old boy. That is what exactly happened,” Obote said.



He said such incident is in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed by the warring parties last week.

“We really condemn what is happening because we are following the peace talks and thus such happenings are bad,” he said.



John Obote added that the wounded are currently receiving treatment at the state hospital.

“Our soldiers wanted to follow them [the attackers] but the state governor on the directives of the President on the respect for ceasefire -stopped them. What happened today is countering the ceasefire.”