Civil society groups call for suspension of new permit

32 Civil society organizations have called on the transitional assembly to suspend the issuance of new driving permits, saying it is unconstitutional.

The groups filed a petition to the national legislature yesterday, against the issuance of the new driving licenses and number plates the by the traffic police.

The organizations say that people have not been given a grace period before making the changes.

“We are saying that we needed enough public information so that people get to know the details in terms of who is executing this order; is it the state or it is the national government?” said Jame David Kolok, the executive director of the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance.

In their petition, the civil society groups indicate that an official ministerial order provides that the license is sold at 5,300 ssp, which contradicts the 7000ssp reflected on the official receipts.

“This order is arbitrary because it is neither based on the rule of law nor well laid out procedure of arrival at such amount,” the statement read.

The civil society groups also said the issuance of the new driving license and number plates by the National government are not in accordance with the constitution.

Mr Jame said the ministerial order is therefore illegal and unconstitutional.

As a result, the civil society organizations recommended that the process be suspended until the constitution is amended and powers are transferred to the National government.

The civil society organizations are:

1. Assistance Mission in Africa

2. Action for Conflict Resolution

3. Christian Agency for Peace and Development

4. Equatoria Rehabilitation and Association

5. Forum for peace and unity

6. Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance

7. Grass root Association

8. Grass root Relief and Development Agency

9. Greater Upper Nile Youth Network for Peace

10. Human Right Initiative

11. Humanity South Sudan

12. International conference of the Greater Lakes Region

13. Institute for Development of Civil Society

14. Junub Aid South Sudan

15. Women Aid Vision

16. Rumbek Youth Association

17. Rural Initiative Organization

18. South Sudan Action on Small Arms

19. Soweto Community Based Organization

20. South Sudan Community Change Agency

21. South Sudan Youth Society for Peace

22. South Sudan Islamic Council of States

23. Standard Action Liaison Force

24. South Sudan Women Gemera Association

25. South Sudan Pentecostal Church

26. South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections

27. Sudan Pentecostal Church

28. United and Saved the Nations

29. White Nile Serving and Credit Cooperation Society

30. Youth Vision South Sudan

31. Youth Care for Peace and Development Organization

32. Youth for Peace and Development