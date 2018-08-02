Civil society group threatens to sue gov’t

Members of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance say they have been denied access to their premises by security organs in Juba.

On Tuesday, the organization’s Secretary General, Keluel Agok, said some agents last week broke into the office located at Hai-Malakal and destroyed the office furniture.

Mr Keluel said the raid took place concurrently with the arrest of five members of the organization, but were later released.

“We are the ones who are paying the rent, our furniture are there and they do not have rights to interfere with our office,” he said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Mr Keluel, said some security personnel are still occupying their office premises.

He called on the government to remove those interfering with their work.

“Should that continue, we will consider suing them in the court of law in South Sudan or otherwise in the region if there is no immediate evacuate of our office,” stressed Mr Keluel.

He said they have submitted a complaint to the general registrar of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Juba on the matter.

Eye Radio efforts to contact the RRC were not successful.