Civil society, faith-based groups applaud RF parties

Civil society and faith-based groups urged the parties to honor the Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

The groups said all parties should stick to the deal and silence the guns for the sake of peace in the country.

The agreement was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last night between the government and other warring factions.

The agreement is aimed at easing humanitarian access, and the protection of civilians.

Bishop Enock Tombe who represented the religious group applauded the move and urged the leaders to adhere by the agreement.

“I think as people have said this is a very good gift, Christmas gift for people of South Sudan and the agreement will come into effect exactly one hour past midnight of 24th, which is Christmas Eve,” he said.

“So people of South Sudan will now really go for Christmas even celebrates at night.”

The Executive Director of Eve Organization, Rita Martin, said for the agreement to successful, all parties need to coordinate their efforts.

“This time almost everybody is involved in this peace process, the TROIKA which includes UK, the US and Norway is very committed, but we also have the whole of Africa.”

For his part, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani said the deal also caters for the media and activists protection.

“So we wish that the government and the warrying parties will never dishonor this agreement,” he said.

The forum is expected to conclude on Friday.