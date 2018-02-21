Civil society group expresses disappointment over 2nd RF outcome

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum said it is disappointed with the outcome of 2nd round of the revitalization forum, saying significant time was wasted on both boycotts and in referring the contentious issues to the last moment.

The Forum is a coalition of over 200 Civil Society Organizations, Women’s Coalition, youth and the academia.

It said though some progress was made on security arrangements, no consensus was reached on governance.

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum urged the mediators to improve the approach in the next phase to expedite consensus building on removing the major obstacles to peace.

“We hope that this will be the last phase of the HLRF that will be adjourned without a final peace deal and that the next phase will result into concrete agreements,” partly read a press release by the group.

The group said priority should be given to deliberations on issues that led to failure of the peace agreement as well as on principles of reform, rather than on the unwarranted focus on power sharing.

It also said financial assistance towards this process should be time -bound with concrete results, saying indefinite funding may compromise the sense of urgency required to expeditiously reach an agreement.

The regional mediation body – IGAD – is expected to announce when the forum will resume.