Civil society disturbed by appointment of Agak Achuil

An activist has described the appointment of Agak Achuil Lual as ‘disturbing’.

On Monday evening, President Kiir made Agak undersecretary of the ministry of trade, investment and East African affairs.

Until early February, he was the first undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance.

The then Finance Minister, Stephen Dhieu, suspended Agak for allegedly misappropriating over 300 million pounds.

Since then, little is known about the case; but Dhieu lost his position in a mini-cabinet reshuffle weeks later.

Among other appointments made on Monday, Kiir appointed Mayen Wol as undersecretary of the Ministry of petroleum.

Mayen Wol – the former senior official in the Office of the President, was acquitted of corruption charges in December last year.

Reacting to the changes, Edmond Yakani, the head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – said the individual appointees needed to be legally cleared before being offered a public office:

“The question is when you say somebody is free, it has to come from the judiciary or the court and it is made public.”

On the same development, an advocate said vetting any accused person before appointing them to public office should be done for the good of the institutions.

However, Peter Ayei – a member of Advocates Without Borders – said being accused is not a crime, unless proven guilty in a competent court.

For the case of Mayen Wol, lawyer Ayei said his appointment is legitimate since he was acquitted by the highest court in the country, the Supreme Court.