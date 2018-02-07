Civil society dismisses claims of vested interest at RF

The civil society groups have told the government that they do not have vested interest in the revitalization forum.

This comes amidst concerns by some government delegates to Addis Ababa who feel that the civil society groups are pushing them hard to bring about peace.

“We are not chasing for any position in these talks but we are here precisely to make sure that these negotiations are informed by the situation and the aspirations of the ordinary citizens,” said Rajab Mohandis, a member of the civil society alliance.

Currently, the parties, including the political Detainees, SPLM-IO under the former first vice president are taking part in the second phase of the revitalization forum.

During this round of talks, parties are expected to deliberate on how to achieve a full and inclusive implementation of the revitalized agreement and how to restore and sustain a permanent ceasefire with revived timelines and implementation schedule.