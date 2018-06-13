Civil society condemns interruption of peace talks briefing in Uganda

A civil society leader has condemned the recent interruption of civil society activities by South Sudan Embassy in Uganda.

Two week ago, a civil society group operating in Uganda was reportedly prevented by the embassy from carrying out a briefing on the peace process.

The Center for Peace and Justice was supposed to conduct the briefing at the Cavendish University.

Jame Kolok, the Executive Director for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance, said South Sudan government shouldn’t deprive its citizens of access to information about the peace process.

Kolok said it is the people’s right to access information and contribute to peace process by speaking out through such forums.

“I think it’s their right to making sure that they associate and that they are able to speak,” he said.

“We are also urging that government to try investigate and ensure that there are no people out there who are doing things that tarnish their image.”

The Center for Peace and Justice said it may take legal action against the South Sudan embassy through the Uganda National NGO Bureau.