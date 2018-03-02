Civil society calls for individual sanctions on peace obstructors

A civil society leader has added his voice to calls for individual sanctions against those who obstruct the peace process.

On Wednesday, the IGAD Special Envoy warned that the regional body would impose individual sanctions against any South Sudanese leader who violates the ceasefire agreement.

Ismail Wais said those found guilty after the verification from the monitoring body – CTSAMM, would be held accountable.

The penalties include account freezes, travel bans within the region and restriction of arms and ammunition supplies.

Wani Michael – who is a youth representative – said punishing the violators could pave way for a lasting peace.

“So if you are proven beyond reasonable doubt that you have stand a way for the people of South Sudan to enjoy peace, why not you be punished?” he said.

Mr Wani, who is also the executive director for Okay Africa Foundation, said it is time for the leaders to unite and reach a compromise in the next round of talks in Addis Ababa, which is expected to commence this month.