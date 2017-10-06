Civil society calls for amendment of security laws

A civil society group has called for amendment of some provisions in the security laws to allow inclusion of women issues.

The three security laws are the South Sudan Police Service Act, the Prison Act and the Wildlife.

After analyzing the laws, it was discovered there was a gap on promoting gender participation, said a member of the South Sudan Women’s Monthly Forum.

“We found that women are not in the ranks, in the decision making ranks, prison service act and the issues of women who are imprisoned with their children,” Mary Justo said.

“Women who go to prison with their children that they should be given health care and a mother who is pregnant and a mother who is lactating like if she is supposed to be hanged, it should not to be immediate,” she stressed.

Mary Justo was speaking during an event on analysis of the three security sectors.

Beatrice safari, one of the participants, emphasized on the importance of equal sharing of duties and responsibilities.

“When a woman is in custody, I also appeal that there should be a woman on duty also,” she added.