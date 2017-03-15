City Mayor tightens public transport rules

The Mayor of Juba City Council, Stephen Wani Michael, has issued an order approving 20 routes within the town to be used by public vehicles.

The order states that all bus drivers and citizens shall adopt and use the routes allocated to them during registration.

“The purpose is to reorganize and endorse the internal public transport routes within Juba City,” Mr Wani says in the order in parts.

During the registration, they will be issued cards to identify the routes that they are going to use.

The order also says all public vehicles must be painted with relevant stripe color and the drivers must have a valid South Sudanese license.

“All public transport vehicles must be driven by South Sudanese nationals…,” he continues.

It says any person who operates without a route card, color strip and sticker shall be fined not exceeding 1,400 Pounds.

In case the offense is repeated, the driver will be fined 2,000 Pounds or imprisonment for a period of not less than 3 months.

“In case of a foreign defaulter, driving license shall be withdrawn and the vehicle…confiscated and [this] may lead to deportation.”

The approved routes are:

Custom-Malakia-Juba (town)

Custom-Konyokonyo

Custom-Airport-Juba (town)

Custom-Gudele

Custom-Munuki

Custom-New Site

Custom-Checkpoint

Custom-Rock City

Custom-Jebel Market

Konyokonyo-Gumbo

Konyokonyo-Lologo

Konyokonyo-Jebel Market

Konyokonyo-Juba

Konyokonyo-Gudele

Konyokonyo-Munuki

Juba-Gudele

Juba-Jebel Market

Juba-Gudele One-Kemiru (Referendum)

Jebel-Gudele

Konyokonyo-Gudele One-Kemiru