New city mayor looks forward to shine Juba

The newly appointed mayor of Juba says he will prioritize sanitation and hygiene in the capital.

Semir Khamis Suleiman was appointed by the governor of Jubek State – Augustino Jadalla – on Thursday last week.

Mr. Semir replaced former Mayor Stephen Wani Michael who was dismissed last year.

Before his appointment, Khamis was the deputy Mayor for Finance and Economic Planning.

Mr. Khamis says despite the challenges facing the city, his administration will ensure that Juba city is clean.

“Juba city is the seat of the government of South Sudan, and the President is residing here – and also the diplomatic corps. Therefore, we are tasked to make Juba clean like a glass.”

“I think our words will be action… I think you have strong men who can deliver,” Khamis assured Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani.

For his part Governor Augustino Jadalla highlighted areas the mayor may need to focus on as well.

“First you have to check traffic lights along the roads, especially lights at the roundabouts. Second; the road from [Juba] Bridge and Konyo-Konyo [market].”

Most importantly, Mr Jadalla advised the mayor: “You need to be creative in beautifying the city.