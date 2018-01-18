City Council directed to allocate Gudele Central Market land

Authorities in Jubek state have directed the Juba City Legislative Council to allocate pieces of land at Gudele Central Market to their real owners.

In November last year, a group of chiefs who call themselves “64 tribes” allegedly’ started distributing the plots without permission from the Jubek state government.

As a result, the state then deployed security organs in order to stop the allocation of plots.

But later on, rowdy commotions ensued between the organized forces deployed at the site and those claiming the land.

At least four people were shot dead during the Gudele Central Market squabbles in December.

But on Wednesday, the Chairperson of Juba City Legislative Council said the state government has given them a go ahead to give the land to the rightful owners.

“Our government lastly is able to put an end to the chaos that was taking place in Gudele Market,” said Michael Lado Allah-Jabu.

He added that the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance directed that on Thursday “those people who have eligible papers or document in acquiring business plot in Gudele City Central Market” should be allocated land.

Before the shootout, the Minister of Interior had warned those who started distributing the land to evacuate the area and allow Jubek state authorities handle distribution of the plots to the rightful owners.