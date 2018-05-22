City council accused misusing residents’ taxes

Some members of the public have accused Juba City Council of failing to maintain feeder roads within the capital despite regular collection of taxes.

They pointed out particular road sections and roundabouts that are in bad shape but the municipality authorities neglect them.

These include the Gudele road opposite Nilepet Petrol station, Gumbo road and Tombura road.

Others are Seventh Day roundabout, Juba university roundabout and the Tombura roundabout.

“You know roads are the face of the city. But these roads have been in this condition for more than 3 years now. This means no people are able to do the job for the country, said one residents.

In response, deputy mayor for Infrastructure and Development – Engineer Nhial Majak Nhial – told Eye Radio that Juba City Council has no enough money to repair the roads.

“Expression of interest for maintain of Juba Bridge Road it is 23 million pounds …. you come again to maintain of Tombura Road is 11 million pounds and the other one of Gugele road is 29.5 this is about 30 million South Sudanese Pound.”