Citizens respond positively to signing of COH

Some members of the public have responded positively to the news of the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

They expressed hope that if it’s implemented in good faith, it may reverse the suffering of the ordinary person.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio also expressed skepticism on the ability of the leaders to implement what they sign.

“Even though we are staying in sorrow, if that agreement is actually been signed, they should not sign the agreement then they come back where a lot of things will come out,” said a resident of Juba.

“Let them implement actually what is written there.”

Some of them said if the guns are silenced, and roads reopened, the civilians will return to their respective homes and engaged in nation building.

“According to the agreement which was announced yesterday [Thursday] that it has been signed, I expect a lot of changes whereby they have to at least give hope to the citizen so that they can return to their families; some of the people are really suffering in neighboring countries.

The signing took place On Thursday night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Earlier the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar and the Former Detainees refused to sign the cessation of hostilities agreement demanding that the government first accept to halt any purchase of weapons during the implementation period.

But after two days of discussions, the participants agreed to ceasefire and allow the next phase of the revitalization take place.